Whitehaven books record profit, expects coal prices to stay elevated

The logo of Australia's biggest independent coal miner Whitehaven Coal Ltd is displayed on their office building located in the north-western New South Wales town of Gunnedah in Australia, August 15, 2017. Picture taken August 15, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Whitehaven Coal (WHC.AX) declared a bumper dividend on Thursday and said it expects coal prices to stay elevated after the global energy squeeze triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine helped the Australian miner book a record annual profit.

Western sanctions on Russia - the world's third-largest exporter of coal - have sparked a scramble for alternate supplies, sending prices of the commodity to record levels. read more

"It is likely to take several years before additional supply or alternative energy sources are available to rebalance global supply and demand dynamics," Whitehaven said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The company expects to produce 20 to 22 million tonnes of managed run-of-mine (ROM) coal this year, compared with 20 million tonnes in fiscal 2022.

The ramp-up in production is, however, expected to drive up annual unit costs, excluding royalties, to between A$89 and A$96 per tonne, from A$84 per tonne in the reported period.

"‍Demand for high-quality seaborne thermal coal is expected to remain strong throughout FY23 and high-CV coal prices should continue to be well supported," Chief Executive Paul Flynn said.

He also pointed to supply disruptions arising from heavy rainfall in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales in July as a price support.

The average price Whitehaven received for a tonne of coal more than tripled to A$325 in the year to June 30, helping it post a net profit after tax attributable of A$1.95 billion ($1.35 billion).

The figure compared with a year-ago loss of A$543.9 million and was higher than the A$1.89 billion expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

The company declared a final dividend of 40 Australian cents per share, the largest in three years, and said it plans to seek investor approval in October to increase its share buyback programme.

($1 = 1.4472 Australian dollars)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.