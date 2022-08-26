Work halted at NGTL pipeline system site in Alberta after injury -regulator

Aug 26 (Reuters) - The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) said work was stopped at the TC Energy’s (TRP.TO) NGTL Edson Mainline work site near Caroline, Alberta, after it was notified of a serious, non-fatal injury on Thursday.

The NGTL System transports natural gas from Alberta and northeastern British Columbia and connects with TC Energy's Canadian Mainline, Foothills System, and other third-party pipelines.

The system supplies natural gas produced in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin to markets in Canada and the United States.

The company was not immediately available for a comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam and Swati Verma in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.