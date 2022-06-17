WTO approves package of trade deals, prompting cheers

Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala arrives at a final meeting during the World Trade Organization Ministerial Conference at the WTO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, June 17, 2022. Fabrice Coffrini/Pool via REUTERS

GENEVA, June 17 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization's members approved on Friday a package of trade deals, including pledges on health, reform and food security, struck after more than five days of negotiations.

Representatives of the 164 countries cheered after the package was passed before Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala addressed them early on Friday.

"The package of agreements you have reached will make a difference to the lives of people around the world," she said. "The outcomes demonstrate that the WTO is in fact capable of responding to emergencies of our time."

Reporting by Emma Farge, writing by Philip Blenkinsop

