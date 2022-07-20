Yancoal Australia cuts 2022 output forecast, warns of soaring costs

Summary

Summary Companies Sees costs of $84-$89/tonne vs $71-$76/tonne earlier

NSW floods, labour crunch, costs bite

Prices to remain "well supported" through 2022-end - CEO

July 20 (Reuters) - Coal miner Yancoal Australia Ltd (YAL.AX) cut its 2022 output forecast on Wednesday, signalling a hit from floods in New South Wales and COVID-19-led labour shortages, and warned costs would balloon due to surging inflation.

Torrential rain in New South Wales (NSW) left mining operations in limbo amid soaring global inflation and the Russia-Ukraine crisis, while the company said it also needed to revise a longwall mining sequence at its Moolarben project in the state. read more

A dearth of skilled labour and rising fuel prices have also hit other miners hard. Iron ore giants BHP (BHP.AX) and Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) have warned that labour market tightness will continue into fiscal 2023 and flagged soaring production costs.

Yancoal, which is subject to a potential takeover by China's Yankuang Energy (600188.SS), , said it now expected 31-33 million tonnes (Mt) of attributable saleable coal production for the full year, down from an earlier forecast of 35-38 Mt.

The company now expects cash operating costs excluding royalties of $84-$89 per tonne, up from $71-$76 per tonne earlier.

Yancoal and its peers still stand to benefit from supercharged prices of coal due to sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine and buyers in Europe looking for alternate sources of the commodity.

"Yancoal's lost output is part of the sector-wide supply-side disruptions that, along with global energy uncertainty, continues to underpin prices in the international coal markets," Chief Executive Officer David Moult said.

"While there may be price volatility, we anticipate coal prices to remain well supported through the end of the year."

The company said its average realised price in the first half of the year was $314 per tonne, more than thrice the $94 per tonne it booked a year earlier.

Peer Whitehaven Coal (WHC.AX) on Monday forecast record core earnings for the coming year.

Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Rashmi Aich

