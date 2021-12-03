Zinc prices seen solid over European winter on likely smelter shutdowns

A worker adjusts machinery used to extract lead and zinc from ore at a smelter owned by Lumbung Mineral Sentosa in Bogor regency south of Jakarta, Indonesia, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside/File Photo

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Zinc prices are due to remain firm over coming months on the potential for soaring power costs causing more disruptions at smelters, keeping supply and inventories tight.

Benchmark zinc prices on the London Metal Exchange have shed about a fifth since surging to a 14-year peak in mid-October after smelter shutdowns in Europe were less severe than expected.

However, since the start of the year, prices of zinc, which is mainly used for galvanising steel, are up 16%.

LME three month zinc hit a 14-year peak in mid-October

Prices spiked after Nyrstar (NYR.BR) said it would cut production by up to 50% at its three European zinc smelters, but customers have so far been adequately supplied, said Helen O'Cleary, senior analyst at consultancy CRU.

"Of course, there is still potential for cutbacks given that European power prices remain high and are likely to do so through the winter months," she added.

CRU has pencilled in 40,000 tonnes of disruptions outside of China in the fourth quarter and expects LME prices to rise to an average of $3,500 a tonne next year, from $3,190 at midday on Friday.

Glencore (GLEN.L) said last week it would suspended zinc operations at its 100,000 tonne a year Italian plant due to high power prices. read more

Bulgaria's Plovdiv smelter has also shut.

European power prices have soared to multi-year highs this year and they are unlikely to ease before the end of the year, analysts say. read more

French spot power prices have soared more than 500% so far this year

Most European smelters use energy-intensive electrolysis and smelter costs had jumped by nearly $900 a tonne based on peak power prices this year, Bank of America commodity strategist Michael Widmer said in a note.

Low treatment charges, which smelters charge miners for processing concentrates, are also crimping smelters' bottom line.

Zinc smelters profitability is being squeezed by low treatment charges

JP Morgan expects a refined zinc deficit this year of about 50,000 tonnes and 34,000 tonnes in 2022, with prices averaging $3,400 a tonne in the first quarter of next year, it said in a note.

Inventories are at low levels, leaving scant cushion if a fresh wave of smelter shutdowns hit the sector during the winter.

LME stocks have nearly halved since April while Shanghai Futures Exchange levels are down 43% since March.

LME inventories have nearly halved since April

Reporting by Eric Onstad; Additional reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton

