Crude price drop pushes TSX futures lower















April 20 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, tracking weakness in crude prices on growing worries over the U.S. interest rates staying higher for longer.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.3% at 7:02 a.m. ET.

Oil prices fell to their lowest in about three weeks, extending a 2% fall on Wednesday, with rate hike expectations outweighing lower U.S. crude stocks.

Limiting declines, spot gold prices gained against a dip in the U.S. dollar.

South of the border, futures tracking Wall Street indexes slid as elevated U.S. Treasury yields pressured growth stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended its eight-day winning streak on Wednesday as lower commodity prices weighed on resource shares. The index, however, clawed back much of its losses late in the session.

In company news, Teck Resources' (TECKb.TO) shareholder Sumitomo Metal Mining (5713.T) said it supports Teck's plan to create two separate companies, as the Vancouver-based miner fends off an unsolicited takeover bid from mining giant Glencore (GLEN.L).

Scotiabank upgraded real estate investment trust Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH_u.TO) to "sector outperform" from "sector perform."

COMMODITIES AT 7:02 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $2,006.1; +0.41%

US crude : $77.9; -1.59%

Brent crude : $82.01; -1.34%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

Weekly jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. ET

Philadelphia Fed's business index at 8:30 a.m. ET

($1 = 1.3476 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar











