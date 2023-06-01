Argentina curbs provinces' FX access to pay back foreign debt
BUENOS AIRES, June 1 (Reuters) - In a bid to safeguard its dwindling hard currency reserves, Argentina's central bank issued a new regulation on Thursday to require provinces with foreign currency debt to obtain their own financing for 60% of capital repayments.
Argentina has 23 local governments known as provinces.
The new regulation aims to make provincial debt payments "compatible" with the bank's need to manage its foreign currency reserves, the country's monetary authority said in a statement.
According to the regulation, provinces must submit a proposal for the repayment of 40% of their foreign currency debt to the central bank in which they can access the government's official exchange rate, but then tap alternative financing methods for the rest of their hard currency debt load, according to the statement.
The measure will go into effect Friday, and is designed to protect the bank's scarce foreign currency reserves, which are needed to pay down government debt and finance some imports.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- CurrenciesPakistan central bank's forex reserves fall $102 million to $4.09 bln in week ended May 26
Pakistan's central bank foreign reserves decreased by $102 million to $4.09 billion due to external debt payments during the week ended May 26, the central bank said in a statement.