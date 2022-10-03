Bank of England accepts only 22.1 mln pounds of gilts















LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said it had accepted only 22.1 million pounds' ($24.8 million) worth of offers in its daily bond buy-back operation aimed at reducing strains in the gilt market, and it had rejected 1.890 billion pounds' worth.

Gilt futures fell by more than 100 ticks after the announcement.

($1 = 0.8919 pounds)

