Bank of England buys 1.415 billion pounds of long-dated gilts















LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Bank of England bought 1.415 billion pounds ($1.55 billion)of British government bonds with maturities of more than 20 years on Thursday, the second day of a multi-billion pound programme designed to stabilise the market.

The volume of gilts bought was up on the 1.025 billion pounds it bought on Wednesday, shortly after launching the scheme, but well below the maximum 5 billion pounds it said it could buy each day.

The BoE also said it rejected 442.8 million pounds of offers on Thursday.

($1 = 0.9100 pounds)

Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce











