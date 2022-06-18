1 minute read
Bitcoin drops 6.5% to below $20,000
June 18 (Reuters) - Bitcoin dropped 6.53% to $19,106.37 at 0734 GMT on Saturday, losing $1,334.33 from its previous close.
Earlier in the day, it sank as far as $19,047.61, its lowest point since December 2020.
Bitcoin is down 59% this year, while ether is down 73%.
Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens
