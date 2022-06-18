Bitcoin drops 6.5% to below $20,000

A neon logo of cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen at the Crypstation cafe, in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina May 5, 2022. Picture taken May 5, 2022. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

June 18 (Reuters) - Bitcoin dropped 6.53% to $19,106.37 at 0734 GMT on Saturday, losing $1,334.33 from its previous close.

Earlier in the day, it sank as far as $19,047.61, its lowest point since December 2020.

Bitcoin is down 59% this year, while ether is down 73%.

Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens

