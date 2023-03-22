Bitcoin falls 4.5% to $26,916

[1/3] Representations of cryptocurrency Bitcoin plunge into water in this illustration taken, May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration















March 22 (Reuters) - Bitcoin dropped 4.5% to $26,916 at 20:07 GMT on Wednesday, losing $1,276 from its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 7% from the year's high of $28,936 on March 22.

Ether , the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 4.67 % to $1,722.6 on Wednesday, losing $84.3 from its previous close.

Reporting by Yana Gaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta











