|Currency
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|Time
|0.8342
|0.0000
|0.0000%
|108.7700
|0.0000
|0.0000%
|0.7228
|0.0000
|0.0000%
|0.9200
|0.0000
|0.0000%
|1.2928
|0.0000
|0.0000%
|1.3996
|0.0000
|0.0000%
|1.2501
|-0.0003
|-0.0240%
|6.2057
|0.0000
|0.0000%
|8.3695
|0.0000
|0.0000%
|6.5203
|0.0000
|0.0000%
|8.4277
|0.0000
|0.0000%
|1.3342
|0.0000
|0.0000%
|19.9150
|0.0000
|0.0000%
|75.8025
|0.0000
|0.0000%
The British pound steadied on Tuesday but held well below a more than 2-1/2-year high of $1.37 hit in the previous session, as a new lockdown deflated optimism from a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union.
The pound weakened against the dollar and euro on Britain's first day of trading outside the European Union on Monday, as warnings of tighter UK lockdown measures outweighed the relief over the last-minute Brexit trade deal.
Taiwan's central bank said on Sunday it had banned Deutsche Bank from trading Taiwan dollar deliverable and non-deliverable forwards and suspended it for two years from trading forex derivatives as part of a crackdown on speculation.
The dollar edged higher across the board on Monday, extending a rebound from the near three-year low hit last week, taking strength from the recent spike in Treasury yields and the prospect of a growth boost from higher U.S. fiscal stimulus.
The dollar steadied on Friday ahead of data from the United States that is expected to show an increase in job creation and a lower unemployment rate for March, as the the world's largest economy maintains a steady recovery from the pandemic.
The Australian dollar and other riskier currencies recovered some lost ground against the U.S. dollar on Monday, after suffering their biggest plunges in a year at the end of last week amid a hefty sell-off in global bond markets.
The U.S. dollar resumed its slide on Monday and reached multi-year lows against the British pound and the Australian dollar as traders focused on the promise of coronavirus vaccinations and the outlooks for economic growth and inflation that could push bond yields higher.
The dollar bounced on Thursday from levels not touched since March 2018 to its highest in a week as investors looked at the potential for an economic rebound in upcoming quarters and investors who had been betting on the euro took profits.
The dollar bounced after sinking to its lowest level in nearly three years on Wednesday, with markets anticipating a Democrat win in the U.S. Senate election in Georgia that would clear the path for a larger fiscal stimulus package.
Sterling fell on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar bounced off earlier lows after the Democrats took the lead in runoff votes that will determine control of the U.S. Senate.
The U.S. dollar recovered after falling to its lowest level since April 2018 on Monday, as surging coronavirus cases undermined bullish sentiment that had begun the new year across global markets and pushed investors into riskier currencies, such as the Chinese yuan and...
The U.S. dollar held near mid-2018 lows on Monday as bullish sentiment across global markets prompted investors to buy riskier currencies such as the Chinese yuan, despite a resurgent pandemic.
The dollar posted its biggest yearly loss since 2017 on Thursday, capping off a manic year that saw the currency serve as a safe haven in March when panic over the spread of COVID-19 in the United States peaked, before dropping on unprecedented Federal Reserve stimulus.
Sterling extended gains on Thursday, rising as much as 0.6% versus the euro after news that trading platforms in the European Union can be used by UK market participants for up to three more months to avoid disruption to swaps trading.
The euro, Aussie and New Zealand dollars all posted more than two-year highs against the struggling greenback on Wednesday as investors bet on more U.S. fiscal support and positioned for year-end in light trading volume.
The dollar pared losses on Tuesday after earlier reaching a more than two-year low against the euro, but remained lower on the day as investors weighed whether an increase in U.S. fiscal stimulus is likely.
The euro was boosted on Monday as risk sentiment improved in the wake of Britain's trade deal with the European Union and U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to approve a new fiscal stimulus package.
The pound hovered below a 2-1/2-year high on Friday after Britain and the European Union struck a narrow Brexit trade deal, while overall sentiment in currency markets was tempered by a stalled U.S. coronavirus economic relief package.
The U.S. dollar edged higher on Thursday, while sterling gained in a holiday-thinned session, after Britain and the European Union struck a post-Brexit trade deal, raising hopes the United Kingdom can avoid a turbulent economic departure at the end of the year.
Sterling retreated from session highs on Thursday to hold below the $1.36 mark as news of the eleventh hour UK-EU trade deal confirmed markets' expectations that an agreement was imminent.
Sterling rose to $1.36 on Thursday and was set to scale the 2-1/2 year highs hit last week as markets awaited confirmation that Britain and the European Union had finally clinched a deal to govern trade when the Brexit transition ends on Dec. 31.
The dollar slipped on Wednesday, after gaining for three straight sessions, as risk appetite rose on the expectation of an imminent Brexit trade deal between the UK and the European Union.
Sterling rose around 1% on Wednesday and British government bond yields posted their biggest one-day rise in more than a month on signs that Britain and the European Union were on the brink of clinching a deal to govern trade ties.
Sterling firmed on Wednesday after three days of falls as France lifted a partial border blockade aimed at stopping the spread of a fast-spreading new COVID-19 strain, and hopes grew of a post-Brexit trade deal despite discouraging comments from both sides.