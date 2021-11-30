Bitcoin miner Griid Infrastructure to go public via $3.3 bln SPAC deal

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Bitcoin miner Griid Infrastructure will go public by merging with blank-check firm Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp (ADEX.N) in a deal valuing the combined company at about $3.3 billion.

Griid Infrastructure will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol "GRDI" after its deal with the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Adit EdTech said in a statement on Tuesday.

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

