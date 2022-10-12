BoE's Pill still sees need for 'significant' rates action in November















LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Bank of England is still likely to need to make a major change to interest rates next month despite economic uncertainty and market volatility, BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Wednesday.

"At present, I am still inclined to believe that a significant monetary policy response will be required to the significant macro and market news of the past few weeks," Pill said in a speech text published by the BoE.

Pill also said that new forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility, which will accompany finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng's budget plans on Oct. 31, would "bolster the credibility of the process, thereby helping to add stability in what is a volatile environment at present".

Reporting by David Milliken and William Schomberg











