BoE's Tenreyro considers further tightening until data show impact

General view of the Bank of England in London, Britain, October 22, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Bank of England rate-setter Silvana Tenreyro said on Wednesday that she will consider further votes to increase interest rates until the data shows they are having an impact on inflation.

"Given the uncertainty, my strategy will be to consider further tightening until we see firmer evidence (that we are progressing on inflation)" Tenreyro told lawmakers.

She said high uncertainty argued for a gradual approach to raising rates that would reduce the risk of over-tightening when the economy slows.

Reporting by UK bureau, writing by Andy Bruce; editing by William James

