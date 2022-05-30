BOJ Kuroda: CPI to stay around 2% over 12 mths but lower in FY2023

TOKYO, May 30 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer inflation will likely stay around 2% through this fiscal year but the pace will slow in the next year from April 2023, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday.

But Kuroda told parliament that cost-push inflation was not expected to lead to achieving the BOJ's 2% inflation target on a sustainable and stable basis.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.