BOJ's Kuroda says price rises could hurt consumer mood

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO, June 3 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday it was undesirable for prices to rise too much when household income growth remains weak.

"Prices are rising particularly for goods that households buy frequently such as gasoline and food," Kuroda told parliament. "These kind of price hikes could hurt consumer sentiment, so we need to watch developments carefully."

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

