BOJ's Kuroda says price rises could hurt consumer mood
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
TOKYO, June 3 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday it was undesirable for prices to rise too much when household income growth remains weak.
"Prices are rising particularly for goods that households buy frequently such as gasoline and food," Kuroda told parliament. "These kind of price hikes could hurt consumer sentiment, so we need to watch developments carefully."
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.