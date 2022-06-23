Brazil's antitrust body fines Citibank, Société Générale for currency manipulation

The logo for Citibank is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

SAO PAULO, June 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's antitrust watchdog said on Wednesday it will fine the Brazilian units of Citibank (C.N) and Société Générale (SOGN.PA) for exchange rate manipulation.

Citibank has committed to pay 71.6 million reais ($13.78 million) and Société will pay 5.57 million reais ($1.07 million) in fines, the watchdog Cade said.

Cade said there was evidence dating back to 2016 of the banks price fixing their currency spreads, and coordinating the purchase and sale of currencies involving the Brazilian real.

($1 = 5.1945 reais)

Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.