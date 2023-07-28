Canadian dollar hits 2-week low as rate hikes 'begin to bite'

Summary Canadian dollar dips 0.1% against the greenback

Touches its weakest since July 11 at 1.3249

Canada's economy likely contracts 0.2% in June

Canadian bond yields fall across the curve

TORONTO, July 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Friday after preliminary data showed the domestic economy contracting in June, a possible sign that higher borrowing costs are working to slow activity.

The loonie was trading 0.1% lower at 1.3240 to the greenback, or 75.53 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest intraday level since July 11 at 1.3249. For the week, the currency was also down 0.1%.

Canada's economy grew 0.3% in May and likely contracted 0.2% in June, pointing toward a slowdown that could bring an end to the Bank of Canada's monetary tightening campaign that has pushed interest rates to a 22-year high.

The data suggests "that underlying momentum is weakening as higher borrowing costs begin to bite," Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay, said in a note.

Separate data showed that annual U.S. inflation rose at its slowest pace in more than two years in June, with underlying price pressures receding, a trend that, if sustained, could push the Federal Reserve closer to ending its fastest interest rate hiking cycle since the 1980s.

Hopes of a soft landing for the U.S. economy boosted Wall Street and the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports. U.S. crude oil futures settled 0.6% higher at $80.58 a barrel.

Canadian government bond yields fell across the curve. The 10-year was down 8.1 basis points at 3.536%, while it dropped 4.1 basis points further below the U.S. equivalent to a gap of 43.6 basis points.

Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Alistair Bell

