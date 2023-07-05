Canadian dollar hits 3-week low in 'risk-off' trading

Summary Canadian dollar weakens 0.4% against the greenback

Touches its weakest since June 15 at 1.3292

Price of U.S. oil settles 2.9% higher

Canadian bond yields rise across the curve

TORONTO, July 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a near three-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as a shift to more cautious investor sentiment helped to trigger technical buying of the greenback.

The loonie was trading 0.4% lower at 1.3280 to the greenback, or 75.30 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest intraday level since June 15 at 1.3292.

"Weaker U.S. equity markets created a risk-off environment today which has led to broader-based USD gains," said George Davis, chief technical strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

The move in USD-CAD above a technical level on the charts at 1.3262 led to short-covering and a test of the 1.33 area, Davis added.

Wall Street's main indexes edged lower following tepid economic data from the U.S. and China, with stocks holding on to some losses after the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting.

Investors largely expect the U.S. central bank to raise interest rates at its next meeting this month.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, narrowed the price gap with global benchmark Brent in a post-holiday response to supply cuts announced on Monday by Saudi Arabia and Russia. U.S. crude oil futures settled 2.9% higher at $71.79 a barrel.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking moves in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year rose 10.4 basis points to 3.419%.

