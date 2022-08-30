Chile central bank modifies norms for access, functioning of foreign exchange market

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank modified the norms that regulate the access and functioning of the formal foreign exchange market, it said in a statement Tuesday.

The move comes after a public consultation and is "part of the modernization process" of the central bank's exchange regulation, it said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Kylie Madry; Editing by Anthony Esposito

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.