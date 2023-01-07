China fx reserves rise $11 bln to $3.128 trillion in December















BEIJING, Jan 7 (Reuters) - China's foreign exchange reserves rose in December, official data showed on Saturday, as the dollar fell against other major currencies.

The country's foreign exchange reserves - the world's largest - rose $11 billion to $3.128 trillion last month, compared with $3.154 trillion predicted by a Reuters poll of analysts and $3.117 trillion in November.

The yuan rose 2.8% against the dollar in December, while the dollar last month fell 2.3% against a basket of other major currencies .

China held 64.64 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of December, down from end-November.

The value of China's gold reserves rose to $117.24 billion at the end of December from $111.65 billion at end-November.

Reporting by Albee Zhang and Casey Hall; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore











