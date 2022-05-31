China says its Jan-April non-financial outbound direct investment rises 4.5% y/y
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BEIJING, May 31 (Reuters) - China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) in the first four months of the year rose 4.5% from a year earlier to $35.88 billion, the commerce ministry said on Monday.
In yuan terms, ODI grew 2.5% in the January-April period from a year earlier, the ministry said in a statement.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.