China says its Jan-April non-financial outbound direct investment rises 4.5% y/y

Woman holds Chinese Yuan banknotes in this illustration taken May 30, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BEIJING, May 31 (Reuters) - China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) in the first four months of the year rose 4.5% from a year earlier to $35.88 billion, the commerce ministry said on Monday.

In yuan terms, ODI grew 2.5% in the January-April period from a year earlier, the ministry said in a statement.

Reporting by Ellen Zhang, Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

