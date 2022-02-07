China's Jan forex reserves fall to $3.22 trln

BEIJING, Feb 7 - China's foreign exchange reserves unexpectedly fell in January as the dollar gained, official data showed on Monday.

The country's foreign exchange reserves - the world's largest - fell $28.53 billion to $3.22 trillion last month, compared with $3.26 trillion forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts and $3.25 trillion in December.

The yuan fell 0.09% against the dollar in January, while the dollar rose 1.03% in January against a basket of other major currencies .

China held 62.64 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of January, unchanged from the end of December.

The value of China's gold reserves fell to $112.46 billion at the end of January from $113.13 billion at the end-December.

