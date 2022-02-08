China's yuan inches higher but gains capped by weak stocks

SHANGHAI, Feb 8 (Reuters) - China's yuan was firmer against the dollar on Tuesday but gains were capped by tumbling mainland stocks, which weighed on investor sentiment and as traders awaited key U.S. inflation data due later in the week.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.3569 per dollar prior to market open, firmer than the previous fix of 6.358.

The fixing is a tad weaker than Reuters estimate of 6.3543 per dollar, which analysts say should hose down expectations of a yuan intervention.

In the spot market, the yuan opened at 6.3565 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3599 at midday, 26 pips stronger from the previous late session close.

The slump in A-share markets weighed on sentiment in the foreign exchange, said a trader at a foreign bank.

China's CSI300 Index (.CSI300) fell 2.1% after Washington on Monday said it had added 33 Chinese entities to its "unverified list", which requires U.S. exporters to go through more procedures before shipping goods to the entities. read more

The dollar index clawed back some lost ground after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde calmed market expectations for an imminent interest rate hike in the euro zone. read more

Investor focus now shifts to U.S. inflation data due on Thursday for clues on the timing of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike.

"The yuan will face some depreciation pressure as corporate demand for the currency fades after the Chinese New Year holidays," China Construction Bank said in a note.

Strong corporate demand prior to the Lunar New Year holidays helped push the yuan to the highest in nearly four years. read more

China's foreign exchange reserves - the world's largest - unexpectedly fell to $3.22 trillion last month. read more

The global dollar index (.DXY) rose to 95.535 from the previous close of 95.399. The offshore yuan was trading at 6.3641 per dollar.

The yuan market at 4:45AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Key indexes:

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. .

Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sam Holmes

