China's yuan recovers some ground in pre-holiday trade after one-day plunge

SHANGHAI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - China's yuan on Friday recovered some ground lost against the dollar following its biggest one-day weakening in more than seven months, though trading was subdued in the approach to the Lunar New Year holiday.

After Thursday's sharp decline, the PBOC set yuan's daily midpoint fixing at 6.3746 per dollar prior to market open, its weakest level since Jan. 5 following Thursday's sharp dip.

Onshore spot yuan opened at 6.3600 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3560 around midday, 130 pips stronger than the late session close on Thursday, when the yuan ended 484 pips weaker.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A close at that level would represent the yuan's first monthly weakening since July of last year, though only by 10 pips.

The offshore yuan firmed to 6.3595 per dollar from Thursday's close of 6.3680.

Traders and analysts nevertheless expect the yuan to face rising pressure as the monetary policy paths of the U.S. and China increasingly diverge. While U.S. Fed funds futures now price in five interest rate hikes this year, authorities at the People's Bank of China (PBOC) have indicated more easing is on the way.

"The PBOC has sounded unusually dovish recently ... We now expect a 50 bps (reserve requirement ratio) cut in Q1 – in addition to our existing call for a 10bps (medium-term lending facility) rate cut in Q2 – to reflect the PBOC's more accommodative stance," economists at Standard Chartered said in a note.

While rising U.S. yields have lifted the dollar to nearly 19-month highs, the yuan's fall has been contained this month by strong seasonal corporate demand for yuan ahead of China's week-long Lunar New Year holiday, which begins Monday.

The global dollar index (.DXY) fell to 97.142 from the previous close of 97.255, but was headed for its best week in seven months.

The yuan market at 4:08AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Key indexes:

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. .

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andrew Galbraith and Rong Ma

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.