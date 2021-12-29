China's yuan weakens slightly in thin holiday trading

SHANGHAI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - China's yuan weakened against a firmer greenback on Wednesday in thin end-of-year trade, as a slight pullback in equities markets supported safe-haven assets like the dollar.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.3735 per dollar prior to market open, weaker than the previous fix of 6.3728.

The spot market opened at 6.3720 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3715 at midday, 25 pips softer from the previous late session close.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The dollar firmed slightly in early Asian trade on Wednesday as a recent rally in shares showed signs of petering out. read more

China's central bank has repeatedly vowed to keep the yuan steady, and governor Yi Gang told official told state media on Tuesday that the economy and market must by stabilised. read more

The central bank will use various tools to support the real economy, with a particular focus on smaller businesses and technology firms, Yi told Xinhua News Agency.

In addition, the PBOC will by the end of the month issue its first batch of low-cost loans to financial institutions to facilitate carbon emission cuts, Yi said.

A broad dollar index rose to 96.196 from the previous close of 96.13, while the offshore yuan was trading -0.03% away from the onshore spot at 6.3732 per dollar.

The yuan market at 4:45AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Key indexes:

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. .

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.