Crypto exchange FTX reopens withdrawals - CoinDesk
Nov 10 (Reuters) - Crypto exchange FTX has reopened withdrawals, CoinDesk reported on Thursday, citing on-chain data provided by analytics firm Nansen.
The company's website, however, still displayed an earlier message that said it was unable to process withdrawals.
FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried has launched an urgent push to raise funds to save his firm as the crypto exchange looks to plug a reported $8 billion hole in its finances, according to tweets and a memo to employees.
A spokesperson for the company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
