Danish central bank made large intervention in Dec to defend crown peg

COPENHAGEN, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Denmark's central bank sold more than $7 billion worth of Danish crowns last month to defend the currency's peg against the euro, its biggest monthly intervention since early 2020, and economists said it could follow up with an interest rate cut.

The central bank has been selling crowns to stabilise the strengthening national currency since March 2021. It said on Tuesday it had sold 47 billion Danish crowns ($7.15 billion) in December.

The market intervention was the largest it has made in a single month since since March 2020, when the bank bought 64.7 billion Danish crowns.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The central bank's principal task is to protect the currency peg by keeping the crown within a narrow band against the euro, either by intervening in the currency market or by changing interest rates.

"Unless excess liquidity starts to increase more substantially, another interest rate cut could be imminent," Nordea Markets' chief analyst Jan Storup Nielsen said in a research note.

Foreign currency reserves were 529.8 billion crowns at the end of December, compared with 481.5 billion at the end of November, the central bank said.

($1 = 6.5757 Danish crowns)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.