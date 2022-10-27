Egypt pound futures weaken after IMF deal announcement















NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Egypt's currency dropped near 15% to the dollar and its 3-month non-deliverable futures weakened even further after the government committed to a flexible exchange rate regime as part of a deal with the International Monetary Fund. read more

The Egyptian pound's three-month non-deliverable forward rates climbed above 25 while the currency hit a record low to the greenback of 23.10.

Egypt's dollar government bond prices, initially higher on the news, were little changed on the day.











