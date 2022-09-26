European corporate junk CDS index hits highest since March 2020

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to European corporate bonds hit its highest level since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic rattled world markets, S&P Global Market Intelligence data showed on Monday.

The spread on the iTraxx European Crossover index, which measures the cost of insuring exposure to a basket of sub-investment-grade European companies surged 14 basis points (bps) from Friday's close to 651 bps, as markets came under fresh pressure amid fears over rising interest rates and a sharp selloff in British assets following last week's fiscal statement.

The index has risen more than 400 bps since the start of the year, data showed.

Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Karin Strohecker

