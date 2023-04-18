Fed's Bowman sees potential for interbank digital dollar
April 18 (Reuters) - A so-called "wholesale" central bank digital currency could hold promise for the future settlement of certain financial market transactions and processing international payments, Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said on Tuesday.
While a digital dollar could make sense for interbank transactions, there could be unintended consequences like disruptions to the banking system if the Fed were to design a central bank digital currency that would be directly available to the public, Bowman said in prepared remarks for an event at Georgetown University's Psaros Center for Financial Markets and Policy.
The U.S. central bank has not yet said if it would embark on an effort to create a central bank digital currency, and has previously said it would seek authorization from Congress and the executive branch before doing so.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- CurrenciesMetal prices drive South African stocks higher; rand rises
South African stocks and the rand strengthened on Tuesday after the resources index jumped on the back of higher platinum group metals (PGM) prices.