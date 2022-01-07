Forint's gains to slow, crown seen falling back in 2022

PRAGUE, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint's gains will slow in the next 12 months while the Czech crown is likely to fall back later in 2022 as the effect eases of interest rate hikes in central Europe and a stronger U.S. dollar weighs, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

Central European currencies have seen a bounce to start the year, as investors take the view surging inflation will mean continued interest rate hikes in the region.

The forint has led the early-2022 jump, rising over 2% already this week, and the crown is up over 1%.

Poland's zloty has trailed so far but was seen in the poll as the biggest gainer this year, rising 1.7% from Wednesday's closing levels over the next 12 months to 4.50 to the euro.

The forint was forecast to gain 1.0% to 358.50 to the euro in that time.

By contrast, the crown, which led central Europe in 2021 with around a 5% rise, was expected to fall 1.2% over the next 12 months, to 24.90 per euro. But analysts said it should remain strong to begin 2022 after hitting its highest since September 2012 this week.

"We expect a stronger crown at the start of the year," said Jan Vejmelek, chief economist and head of research at Komercni Banka.

He said continuing interest rate hikes from the Czech National Bank would add support but a strengthening dollar as the U.S. Federal Reserve begins tightening policy would take some of that momentum away later.

The Czech central bank lifted its base rate by 100 basis points to 3.75% in December and has raised rates by a total 300 basis points since September. Another hike above a standard 25 basis point move is expected in February.

In Hungary, the central bank is predicted to continue raising its base rate at its monthly rate-setting meeting on Jan. 25, in line with its December statement when it pledged further policy tightening. read more

Poland's central bank raised its main interest rate by 50 basis points to 2.25% on Tuesday, the fourth hike in as many months. read more

The forint and zloty both lost ground in 2021, with risks from Hungary and Poland's disputes with the European Union executive among the factors weighing.

"I think the forint's rate should move between 350-360 (per euro) this year if everything goes as expected, if rates will be raised as much as we expect right now," a Budapest-based forex trader said. "A lot depends on the U.S. and how far rates will be raised there, of course."

Reporting by Miroslava Krufova and Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest; editing by Barbara Lewis

