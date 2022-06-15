HKMA buys HK$9.255 bln from market as currency hits weak end of trading band

HONG KONG, June 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's de-facto central bank bought HK$9.255 billion ($1.18 billion) from the market in New York trading hours to stop the local currency weakening and breaking its peg to the U.S. dollar.

The Hong Kong dollar is pegged to a tight band of between 7.75 and 7.85 versus the U.S. dollar.

The aggregate balance - the key gauge of cash in the banking system - will decrease to HK$306.337 billion on June 16, an HKMA spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

($1 = 7.8499 Hong Kong dollars)

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

