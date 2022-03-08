Hungary central bank widens rate corridor to stem decline in forint

BUDAPEST, March 8 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) hiked the top of its interest rate corridor by 100 basis points on Tuesday to create room for further policy tightening amid a selloff driven by the war in neighbouring Ukraine.

The bank raised its collateralised loan rate by 100 basis points to 6.4%, but left other interest rates unchanged. Deputy Governor Barbabas Virag will hold a news conference at 1400 GMT.

The move, which some analysts had flagged after the NBH exhausted its room for manoeuvre with its biggest interest rate rise since late-2008 last week, initially bolstered the forint . The unit had sunk to record lows near 400 per euro on Monday.

However, by 1310 GMT, the currency, which is still down 4.7% for the year, eased back to 388.25 per euro, weaker than 387.1 just before the announcement, but 1.5% stronger on the day.

Government debt agency AKK, which temporarily suspended mandatory market making for primary dealers amid Monday's sell-off, has decided to go ahead with a bond tender planned for Thursday, but cut back offered amounts substantially.

Last week, the NBH said it was ready to intervene "at any moment" with all tools at its disposal to ensure the stability of local financial markets, but the pledge did little to shore up the ailing forint.

The Polish and Czech central banks both intervened in the market last week to prop up their falling currencies. Hungary's central bank did not comment on the market interventions.

"(NBH) has relatively small FX reserves. Between NBP and CNB, the former has $161bn while the latter has $175bn," economists at Commerzbank said in a note.

"As a percentage of the economy, NBP's reserves are c.27% (of GDP) while CNB's are c.72% of GDP. This is why CNB was clear in announcing its FX interventions and establish a credible promise in the FX market."

