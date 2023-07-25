India cenbank likely bought dollars in spot, paid in far forwards - traders
MUMBAI, July 25 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India likely bought dollars and conducted sell/buy swaps via public sector banks after the rupee reached a more-than-two-month high on Tuesday, three traders told Reuters.
The rupee was last at 81.7950 to the U.S. dollar, off the day's high of 81.6750.
The USD/INR 1-year forward implied yield rose 3 basis points to 1.72%.
Two public sector banks were buying dollars, likely for the RBI, while a large private sector bank was on the bid on USD/INR for its importer clients, a currency trader said.
Public sector banks were conducting sell/buy swaps for June delivery, indicating that the RBI was sterilizing the spot intervention, traders said.
