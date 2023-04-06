INDIA RUPEE Indian rupee premiums fall after RBI's surprise rate hold















MUMBAI, April 6 (Reuters) - Indian rupee forward premiums declined on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India unexpectedly opted to keep its key policy rate unchanged.

The March forward premium declined to 1.9350 rupees, from 2.01 rupee before RBI's policy announcement.

The 1-year implied yield declined to 2.48%, down about 10 basis points from before the policy announcement, according to traders.

India's central bank held its key repo rate at 6.50% after having raised it at each of six previous meetings.

Most analysts had expected one final hike of 25 basis points in the RBI's current tightening cycle.

Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Savio D'Souza











