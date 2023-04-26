Rupee headed lower as risk aversion props up safe haven dollar















MUMBAI, April 26 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee is expected to decline on Wednesday as worries over the U.S. banking sector reappeared, prompting a slide in U.S. equities and boosting the U.S. dollar.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open at around 81.98-82.00 to the U.S. dollar compared with 81.9125 in the previous session.

The USD/INR will open with a "slight bid tone" but based on how the pair has been "it is doubtful" there will be a major follow-through, a spot trader said.

"For it (USD/INR) to catch a meaningful uptrend, there needs a sustained and significant deterioration in risk."

The S&P 500 Index declined by the most in over a month overnight, the dollar rose against its major peers and U.S. yields declined as a tumble in regional U.S. banks' shares reignited concerns over the banking sector.

First Republic Bank shares nosedived to a record low after the bank disclosed a $100 billion plunge in deposits. A source told Reuters the bank is considering asset sales.

"Bank stresses remained the barometer for risk sentiment on Tuesday, with price action across macro markets emblematic of a flight to quality assets," Morgan Stanley said in a daily note to clients.

The dollar index rose half a percent on Tuesday and safe-haven demand fuelled a near 20-basis point (bps) decline in the two-year U.S. yield.

The odds of a rate hike next week by the U.S. Federal Reserve dipped slightly, but the base case remained that of a 25-bps hike.

Data released on Tuesday added to the weak risk mood. U.S. consumer confidence dropped to a nine-month low in April, heightening the risk that the economy could fall into recession this year. The U.S. Richmond Fed manufacturing index slid to -10 in April, the fourth straight month of contraction.

KEY INDICATORS:

** One-month non-deliverable rupee forward at 82.09; onshore one-month forward premium at 12 paise

** USD/INR NSE May futures settled on Tuesday at 82.07

** USD/INR May forward premium at 13.5 paisa

** Dollar index at 101.81

** Brent crude futures up 0.3% at $81 per barrel after falling more than 2% on Tue

** Ten-year U.S. note yield down to 3.4080%

** SGX Nifty nearest-month futures down 0.1% at 17,759

** As per NSDL data, foreign investors sold a net $41 mln worth of Indian shares on Apr. 24

** NSDL data shows foreign investors sold a net $121.8 mln worth of Indian bonds on Apr. 24

Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Janane Venkatraman











