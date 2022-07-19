Indian rupee falls past 80 against the dollar to hit record low

A customer hands Indian currency notes to an attendant at a fuel station in Mumbai, India, August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

MUMBAI, July 19 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee hit a seventh straight session of record lows on Tuesday as weakness in domestic shares and currencies weighed, but dollar selling intervention by the central bank helped limit further losses.

The U.S. dollar hovered just above a one-week low reached overnight versus major peers as markets reduced the odds of a percentage-point Federal Reserve rate hike this month. read more

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 79.93/94 per dollar after hitting a record low of 80.05. The unit had ended at 79.97 on Monday.

Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.