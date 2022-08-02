Indian rupee premiums retreat from 6-week high

A customer hands Indian currency notes to an attendant at a fuel station in Mumbai, India, August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

MUMBAI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee forward premiums slipped from six-week highs as exporters sold dollars aggressively for maturities beyond six months.

The July premium declined to 2.49 rupees from 2.53 in the previous session and the 1-year implied yield dropped to 3.21% from 3.24%.

The rupee was trading at 78.64 as of 0920 GMT, compared with the previous close of 79.02. Earlier in the session, the unit had climbed to 78.50, its highest level since June 27.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"Once the dollar dropped below 79, exporters did not want to wait anymore. It looks like the change in the big figure prompted a bit of panic," a trader at a state-run bank said.

"Most of the exporters who are hedging today are covering beyond January."

Markets now await the Reserve Bank of India policy decision on Aug. 5. Predictions from the 63 economists polled between July 25 and Aug. 1 ranged from a 25-basis point hike to one of 50 bps when the central bank meets on Aug. 5. read more

"A 25-basis points hike will see a larger reaction than a 50-basis points will," the trader said. "To us, it makes sense to run a receive position heading into the policy."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.