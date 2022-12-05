Indian rupee slips to 81.75 on stop losses, possible dollar outflows
MUMBAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee extended losses against the U.S. currency on Monday on likely stop losses and dollar outflows, traders said.
The rupee was down 0.5% to the dollar at 81.7500, a rank underperformer among Asian peers. The offshore Chinese yuan was up 0.9%, leading Asian currencies higher.
The inability of the pair (USD/INR) to move below 81 last week in the face of positive news is probably leading to interbank reconsidering short rupee positions, a trader said.
There is talk of an MSCI rebalancing-related dollar outflow but we have doubts on how likely that is, another trader said.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next / Editor's Picks
- CommoditiesGold near 5-month peak as dollar dips, China eases COVID curbs
Gold prices steadied on Monday after hitting a five-month high, as the dollar edged lower after more Chinese cities relaxed COVID-19 restrictions over the weekend.