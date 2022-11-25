India's forex reserves rise for second week
MUMBAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - India's foreign exchange reserves (INFXR=ECI) rose for a second week to $547.25 billion in the week through Nov. 18, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.
It was a volatile week for rupee, as sharp moves brought it back to trade in the 81-per-dollar-handle from near 80.50.
The currency moved in a narrow band in the week ended Nov. 25 to close unchanged at 81.6850.
For the week ended Nov. 11, the country's reserves were at $544.72 billion. Overall, they have declined from $632.7 billion at the beginning of this year, as the RBI has sold a portion of the reserves to ease volatility in the currency markets.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next / Editor's Picks
- Asian MarketsPakistan cenbank raises key rate by 100 bps to 16% to curb inflation
Pakistan's central bank raised its key policy rate by 100 basis points to 16% on Friday, the bank said after a meeting of its monetary policy committee.