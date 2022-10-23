Japan finmin Suzuki declines to say whether govt intervened to prop up yen

Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki speaks at a news conference after Japan intervened in the currency market for the first time since 1998 to shore up the battered yen in Tokyo, Japan September 22, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki on Monday declined to confirm whether the government had intervened in the currency market on Friday, when the dollar plunged more than 7 yen at one point in what sources said was caused by authorities' yen-buying action.

"We absolutely cannot tolerate excessive moves in the foreign exchange market based on speculation," Suzuki told reporters at the finance ministry.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

