Japan finmin Suzuki declines to say whether govt intervened to prop up yen















TOKYO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki on Monday declined to confirm whether the government had intervened in the currency market on Friday, when the dollar plunged more than 7 yen at one point in what sources said was caused by authorities' yen-buying action.

"We absolutely cannot tolerate excessive moves in the foreign exchange market based on speculation," Suzuki told reporters at the finance ministry.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim











