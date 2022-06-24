Japan govt spokesperson says caution needed on inflation's downside risks

Shoppers are seen at a supermarket in Tokyo, Japan June 21, 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO, June 24 (Reuters) - Close attention is needed to downside risks that price inflation will carry, a Japanese government spokesperson said on Friday.

Japan's annual core consumer inflation topped the central bank's target for a second straight month in May, data showed earlier on Friday. read more

"We think it is necessary to pay close attention to the downside risks of the economy such as pushing down private consumption and corporate activities," Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara told a regular news conference.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.