Japan intervened in forex market to stem weak yen - top currency diplomat Kanda

Coins and banknotes of Japanese yen are seen in this illustration picture taken June 16, 2022.

TOKYO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Japanese government has intervened in the foreign exchange market to sell dollars for yen to stem the Japanese currency's recent sharp falls, top currency diplomat Masato Kanda said on Thursday.

"We have taken decisive action (in the exchange market)," he told reporters, responding in the affirmative when asked if that meant intervention.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

