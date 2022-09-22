Japan 'most certainly' will intervene in FX market if needed -top FX diplomat

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A Japan yen note is seen in this illustration photo taken June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

TOKYO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Japan has not intervened in the currency market yet but will "most certainly" do so when necessary, the country's top currency diplomat, Masato Kanda, said on Thursday.

"Markets are making very volatile moves," Kanda, vice finance minister for international affairs, told reporters. "We cannot tolerate excess volatility and disorderly currency moves," he said when asked about the yen's recent slide to fresh 24-year lows.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko and Takaya Yamaguchi, writing by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

