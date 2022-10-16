Japan top currency diplomat: would respond firmly to excessive FX moves

Japan's vice minister of finance for international affairs, Masato Kanda, poses for a photograph during an interview with Reuters at the Finance Ministry in Tokyo, Japan January 31, 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato















TOKYO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Japan would firmly respond to any excessive currency fluctuations, its top currency diplomat Masato Kanda said, following the yen's sharp fall to a 32-year low to the dollar.

Each country would respond appropriately to an agreement on foreign exchange market moves by the Group of Seven (G7) and G20 meetings last week, he said.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Kim Coghill











