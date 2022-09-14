Japan will act 'swiftly' if it intervenes in FX market - finmin

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

TOKYO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Japanese authorities will act "swiftly without any interruption" if they decide to intervene in the currency market to stem sharp yen falls, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Finance will not announce any plans to intervene in advance, and usually will not confirm it stepped into the market after doing so, Suzuki told reporters.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Leika Kihara; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.