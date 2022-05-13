1 minute read
Japan's finance minister warns sharp yen moves undesirable
1/2
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
TOKYO, May 13 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday recent sharp yen moves were undesirable, repeating his warning to markets against pushing down the currency too much.
"We will closely watch with a sense of urgency currency moves and their impact on Japan's economy," Suzuki told parliament.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Tom Hogue
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.