Japan's finance minister warns sharp yen moves undesirable

A Japan Yen note is seen in this June 22, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/Files

TOKYO, May 13 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday recent sharp yen moves were undesirable, repeating his warning to markets against pushing down the currency too much.

"We will closely watch with a sense of urgency currency moves and their impact on Japan's economy," Suzuki told parliament.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.