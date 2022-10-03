Japan's finance minister says government is ready to take 'decisive' steps on yen















TOKYO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Monday the government was ready to take "decisive" steps in the foreign exchange market as needed.

"Sharp currency moves are undesirable," Suzuki said in a post-cabinet meeting news conference, referring to the yen's recent sharp declines.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto, Writing by Leika Kihara Editing by Shri Navaratnam











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.